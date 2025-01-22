A first-year student from Assam, pursuing a degree in Computer Science and Applications at the Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT) died after falling from one of the campus buildings.

The incident, which took place earlier on January 22 has sent shockwaves through the student community and raised concerns about campus safety.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the fall.



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Initial reports suggest it is unclear whether the incident was an accident or a case of suicide.

Police are currently examining all possible angles, including statements from witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage, if available.

Further details will be shared as the investigation progresses.