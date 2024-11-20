A 32-year-old postgraduate student of Delhi University, hailing from Assam, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. The deceased, identified as Rituparna Barman, was residing at Simran PG in Vijay Nagar, New Delhi.

Preliminary reports indicate that Rituparna suffered a cardiac arrest while being rushed to Pentamed Hospital. However, her family has raised questions regarding the circumstances of her untimely demise, expressing concerns that the death may not have been due to natural causes.

Rituparna's residence was located at Simran PG, Shop No. 2, Ground Floor, Room No. 3, in Vijay Nagar Single Storey, near Punjab National Bank.

The police have initiated an investigation to uncover the exact cause of the girl's death.

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