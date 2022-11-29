A student from Bhattadev University in Pathsala of Assam on November 29, protested against the availability of tobacco products, near educational institutions.

The student identified as Aniruddha Das is a resident of Bhavanipur of Barpeta District and is currently studying at the Bhattadev University of Bajali District.



Das remained standing for more than an hour holding a placard with the caption, "Ban Tobacco near Educational Institutions" outside the university campus.

“Pathsala town is known as the education hub in Assam. Here Tobacco and cigarettes are openly available near educational institutions,'' Das said while speaking on the matter with the media.

He further said that despite the rule which bars the selling of any such products within 100 yards of any campus, several tobacco shops have been established near these educational institutions which are very harmful to the students as millions of people suffer or die from various heart diseases and cancer.

''I appeal to the district administration and Assam Government to look into the matter," he urged.

It is worth mentioning that every year thousands of people lost their lives following the consumption of tobacco. However, there are some people who are still concerned and much educated on the matter.

Eventually, some personalities promoting tobacco products on national television overpowered one's resulting in youths opting for such products to chew.

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