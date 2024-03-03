Krishangi Kashyap, a stellar astronomy student from IIT Indore, has been invited to participate in the 55th Lunar and Planetary Science Conference (LPSC 55) in Texas, USA, from March 11 to March 15. This esteemed opportunity, facilitated by NASA, recognizes Kashyap's groundbreaking research on the south pole of the moon.

Kashyap's project, titled "Surface and Subsurface Regolith Characterization of The Lunar South Pole," delves into the intricate details of the moon's south pole using data gathered from Chandrayaan-2 Dual Frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar. The research holds promise for advancing our understanding of lunar surface dynamics.

Hailing from Barpeta, a town in Assam, India, Krishangi Kashyap has generated immense pride among the local residents and her family. Despite coming from a humble background, she graduated with distinction in physics from Bhattadeva University in Pathshala. Since 2022, she has been pursuing her master's degree in astronomy at IIT Indore, showcasing an unwavering commitment to academic excellence.

Her parents, Hitesh Sharma and Karbi Sharma, express their joy and pride in Krishangi's achievements. Barpeta residents are eagerly awaiting her participation in the conference, anticipating that her work will contribute significantly to lunar science.

The state joins in extending heartfelt wishes to Krishangi Kashyap, emphasizing the significance of her journey from an ordinary environment to the global stage of scientific exploration. As she represents India at LPSC 55, there is collective hope for her continued success and contributions to the field of astronomy.

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