Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on February 22 flagged off Students’ 5-day exposure tour to Gujarat under the flagship campaign Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

A team of 18 students along with three faculties from Assam coordinated by IIT Guwahati started their 5-day exposure tour to Gujarat on February 22 under the initiative of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat –Yuva Sangam programme of the Ministry of Education.

''On this occasion, Pegu, graced the ceremony as Chief guest and flagged off to kick-start the journey of the first batch of participants for the tour of Gujarat. The event was presided over by Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati,'' an official statement said.

Pegu also interacted with the participants and encouraged them to make use of this unique opportunity to learn about the culture and traditions of Gujarat.

On the other hand, Prof. Parameswar K Iyer congratulated and welcomed the participants at IIT Guwahati and accompanied them to the Guwahati railway station for the send-off ceremony.

Prof. Iyer further interacted extensively with the participants and motivated them to showcase the culture and tradition of Assam with an emphasis on fulfilling the essence of Yuva Sangam.

It is worth mentioning that this academic program will provide an immersive experience of development landmarks, and recent achievements, and connect the youths studying at IIT Gandhinagar.

During their visits, the students will have multi-dimensional exposure to five broad areas – Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogik (Technology), and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect).

To strengthen people to people connect and build empathy between the youth of the North Eastern States and other States, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has conceptualized an initiative of ‘Yuva Sangam’ under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat in collaboration with various other ministries and departments such as Culture, Tourism, Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs & Sports, Home Affairs, Department for Development of North-East Region (DoNER) and IRCTC.

Around 1000 youth will participate in the pilot of Yuva Sangam.

The Yuva Sangam will focus on conducting exposure tours of the youth comprising of students and off-campus youngsters from North Eastern States to other states and vice versa.

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