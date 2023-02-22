Guwahati's air quality has continued to remain poor in the city with the Air Quality Index (AQI) registering an alarming 346 which falls under the severe condition.

Dispur too has not remained untouched by this as it registers 334 AQI.

It is worth mentioning that Guwahati's air quality had surpassed Delhi's on February 21, ringing alarm bells for city dwellers as well as conservationists.

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Guwahati's AQI was over 300 on February 21 while it was below 300 in Delhi and Mumbai.

Following this, the city woke up with a thick layer of dust and other pollutants on February 21 morning.

Besides Guwahati, Agartala and Gangtok are also listed among the 50 most polluted cities in the world.

Due to poor air quality, in the last 24 hours, 36 children have been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital wherein, children have complained of suffering from respiratory diseases.

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