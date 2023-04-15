In collaboration with the Tinsukia District Students Union, Tinsukia Regional Students Union, and the residents of Tinsukia, Mukoli Bihu was organized at Bimla Prasad Chaliha Nagar Sports Ground in Tinsukia City on April 15.

Like every year, this year too, the Mukoli Bihu was organized with great festive fervour where a large number of representatives of various party organizations as well as representatives of social organizations as well as residents of Tinsukia participated.

The flag of Bihu will be hoisted by Pranjal Mohan, a distinguished social worker from Tinsukia.

After this program, the student organization's mouthpiece 'Gati' will be released on this auspicious occasion.

Besides this, along with Bihu dance, various folk performances were also witnessed by the people of the district which eventually entertained the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Shankar Jyoti Barua, the Central Secretary of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), extended his warm greetings to the people of Assam on the occasion of Rongali Bihu, one of the most important festivals in the state.

Barua also emphasized the significance of the festival, calling it the pride and culture of the Assamese society that represents and gives identity to its people.

He urged everyone to reflect on the ways to preserve and promote the Assamese culture during this festive season.

''It is the duty and responsibility of every Assamese person to maintain the rich cultural heritage of the state,'' he added.

Barua further encouraged everyone to cherish the festivities and take inspiration from them to continue working towards preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the state.

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