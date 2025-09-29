Assam moves MHA for Singapore’s help in Zubeen Garg death probe: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 29 announced that the state government has formally requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg.

In a post shared on social media, the Chief Minister said, “The Govt of Assam has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen. Once invoked, this will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities—giving us access to case details and assistance to bring back the accused and secure justice.”

The move comes amid mounting demands from Zubeen Garg’s family and fans for a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding his death in Singapore earlier this month.



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Recently, his wife Garima Saikia Garg, lodged a complaint with the CID, naming individuals who were reportedly present with the singer during his final hours abroad.

By seeking the invocation of MLAT, the state government aims to facilitate direct collaboration with Singaporean authorities in order to obtain crucial documents, forensic reports, and testimonies related to the case.

Legal experts say such cooperation could also pave the way for extradition of suspects if criminal charges are established.

The Assam government’s latest step is seen as a significant push to ensure transparency and accountability in the investigation, while also responding to public sentiment in the state, where Zubeen Garg remains a cultural icon.