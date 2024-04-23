Tension gripped the Mandia area of Barpeta District following the tragic death of an accused, Lutfar Rahman alias Rinku, who reportedly committed suicide while in police custody.

The incident occurred at the Mandia police station where Rinku, son of Latif Ahmed from Bordalni village no. 4, was detained on suspicion of involvement in a theft case related to the SBI's CSP at Satraknora market.

According to reports, Rinku ended his life using a rope in his handcuffs. His body has been transferred to Barpeta Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College for postmortem examination.

The incident has sparked outrage among locals, leading to protests outside the police station. Demands for the immediate suspension of Mandiya police station in-charge, Sushmita Bora, and L C Raushan Ali have been raised by the demonstrators.



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In response to the escalating situation, authorities, including the Barpeta district superintendent of police, deputy superintendent of police, and the in-charge of Baghbar police station, have rushed to the scene in an attempt to restore calm and address the concerns of the community.

The circumstances surrounding Rinku's death are under investigation, with authorities vowing to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter to ascertain the facts and ensure accountability.

The incident has reignited concerns about the treatment of detainees in police custody and has underscored the need for greater transparency and accountability within law enforcement agencies.