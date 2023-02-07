A suspected drug smuggler was injured in a police firing on February 7 at the Majgaon area in the state's Barpeta district of Assam.

The smuggler identified as Bisa Miah was injured grievously injured and was immediately taken to Barpeta Medical College.

As per the police, the 29-year-old drug dealer Bisa, who is a resident of Bhaluki village in Barpeta, received the bullet in his shoulder.

Meanwhile, police arrested two other drug peddlers with a large number of drugs during a raid and they have been identified as Inamul Haque and Billal Hussain.

Both the drug peddlers are a resident of Bharali village in Hawli.

Earlier in January this year, a suspected drug peddler was injured in an encounter by police in the Nagaon district of Assam.

The injured accused was admitted to Nagaon Civil Hospital with bullet injuries on one of his legs.

According to the official, the accused identified as Sharif Uddin hails from Nahargaon, Dokoba.

Police reportedly opened fire after the accused tried to escape and police also arrested another youth named Swajan in connection with drug peddling.

On the other hand, in a major crackdown on illegal drug trafficking in the state, Karimganj Police had seized 88 kgs of Yaba tablets from Nischintapur in the Bagargul area of Karimganj district on January 17.

Probably the biggest seizure in Assam to date, a team of Karimganj police intercepted one Alto bearing registration number AS-10A-6487 and seized a huge amount of drugs from the vehicle.

Police arrested one drug peddler identified as Hafiz Uddin in connection with the seizure.

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