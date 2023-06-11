Suspected Jihadi leader Hafizur Rahman of Jogighopa was detained by National Investigating Agency (NIA) on June 10, days after getting bail.

Hafizur Rahman, a madrasa teacher, was arrested with the help of Jogighopa police along with a NIA team from his residence at Kabaitari in Jogighopa.

On August 26 last year, the Goalpara district police arrested Markazul Arif of Kabaitari and Mufti Hafizur Rahman, a teacher of Karaiyarana Madrasa, for their alleged involvement in jihadi activities.

There was a strong reaction across the country over the madrasa eviction.

Goalpara district police sent Hafizur Rahman to jail custody at the end of the investigation.

A few days ago, Hafizur Rahman was released on bail. His residence was raided once again and later Rahman was taken away by the police.

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