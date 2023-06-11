Assam: Suspected jihadi leader detained by NIA days after getting bail
Suspected Jihadi leader Hafizur Rahman of Jogighopa was detained by National Investigating Agency (NIA) on June 10, days after getting bail.
Suspected Jihadi leader Hafizur Rahman of Jogighopa was detained by National Investigating Agency (NIA) on June 10, days after getting bail.
Hafizur Rahman, a madrasa teacher, was arrested with the help of Jogighopa police along with a NIA team from his residence at Kabaitari in Jogighopa.
On August 26 last year, the Goalpara district police arrested Markazul Arif of Kabaitari and Mufti Hafizur Rahman, a teacher of Karaiyarana Madrasa, for their alleged involvement in jihadi activities.
There was a strong reaction across the country over the madrasa eviction.
Goalpara district police sent Hafizur Rahman to jail custody at the end of the investigation.
A few days ago, Hafizur Rahman was released on bail. His residence was raided once again and later Rahman was taken away by the police.
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