The Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) Assam and the Department of Tourism have joined hands to endorse clean tourism and safe sanitization practices.

They have introduced the Swachhata Green Leaf Ratings for hotels, homestays, and resorts in and around Kaziranga National Park.

A total of eleven establishments have been evaluated by sub-divisional and district teams.

These establishments were given certificates in Golaghat on 8th March 2024, following a thorough assessment of their waste management and sanitization-related infrastructure.



Also Read: PM Modi interacts with women forest guards at Kaziranga, praises their courage and conservation efforts

On the otherhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Van Durga, the team of forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts in Kaziranga, protecting the forests and wildlife on March 9.

Taking to X, PM Modi praised the women forest guards and wrote, "Interacted with Van Durga, the team of women forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, bravely protecting our forests and wildlife. Their dedication and courage in safeguarding our natural heritage is truly inspiring".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an early morning jeep and elephant safari ride after spending a night at the World Heritage site of Kaziranga National Park, Assam.

PM Modi who spent the night in Kaziranga, took a safari early today morning to venture into the Kaziranga National Park.