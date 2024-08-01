The people of West Assam have heaped praise on the extraordinary initiative of the district water resource department officials of Dhubri, who constructed a fifteen hundred-meter stretch of road cum bandh, next to the Gangadhar River in just ten to fifteen days during the devastating flood saving hectares of cropland, human habitation and government properties.

In Koimari Part-l village Panchayat under Agomoni revenue circle of Dhubri district, where the aggressive Gangadhar river breached away one DRDA road cum bandh from Bholarkhas to Koimari in 2022, resulting in farmers suffering catastrophes and losing more than thousands of hectares of cropland under water.

The Assam government's Water Resource Minister, Pijush Hazarika, took the initiative in May 2024 to reconstruct the village's road cum bandh in the Koimari region, safeguarding 25–30 villages with a population of about 50,000 people, including thousands of hectares of cropland, human habitation and government properties prior to the flood.



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As per villagers of the Koimari region, the DRDA road cum bandh from Bholarkhas to Koimari had been initiated by one contractual firm named, SA Enterprise, in May 2024. It has been reported that the construction has practically concluded, and during the devastating flood, the villagers and their croplands were spared from the devastating Gangadhar River.

Residents of Koimari village have expressed their gratitude to Pijush Hazarika, the minister of water resources, for his prompt intervention in saving them from the recent devastating flood and swiftly carved out the road cum bandh without any government funding and gave the residents of the area assurances regarding their safety.

As per official records, on humanity ground Hazarika, pursued a verbal order with SA Enterprise to establish the road cum bandh, since the flooding was going on, the people of Koimari village, including Bidyardabri, Chagolia Part-I, Part II, and Part III village, Halakura, etc., were spared from the rising waters of Gangadhar river because of the construction of the road cum bandh in Koimari Part-l village.