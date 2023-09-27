The Assam Government on September 27 ordered compulsory retirement of Khabiruddin Ahmed, Block Development Officer of Chapar-Shalkosa development block of Dhubri district, who was arrested on charges of corruption.

The development comes following a departmental inquiry which proved that the officer was indulging in corrupt practices while in office. Khabiruddin Ahmed has been removed from service following a notification issued by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

As a result, he will have to step down from his job with effect from today i.e. September 27.

It is to be noted that two years ago, while he was the Block Development Officer of Gauripur development block, he indulged in corruption and was sent to jail. The decision was taken by the panchayat and rural development department after a departmental inquiry into the incident.



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