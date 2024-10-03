As Wildlife Week unfolds from October 2 to 8, 2024, Assam takes center stage to honor its rich biodiversity, with a spotlight on the critically endangered Pygmy Hog. Known as the world's smallest and rarest wild suid, the Pygmy Hog (Porcula salvinia) is endemic to Assam and is now found exclusively in Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve.

With a population of approximately 100 individuals remaining in the wild, the survival of this remarkable species is intricately linked to the preservation of tall, wet grasslands, crucial ecosystems that are rapidly disappearing due to habitat loss. Factors such as the conversion of grasslands into agricultural fields and livestock grazing areas pose significant threats to the Pygmy Hog’s existence.

Once believed to be extinct, this tiny treasure was rediscovered in Assam in 1971. Its status as an endangered and Schedule I species underscores the urgent need for conservation efforts.

During this Wildlife Week, the Government of Assam calls upon the community to commit to protecting the Pygmy Hog and safeguarding the unique ecosystems that support it. “Biodiversity thrives where grasslands stand,” serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance needed to maintain Assam's natural heritage.

Also Read: Assam: Kaziranga becomes first in India to adopt Swachhata green leaf rating for eco-friendly tourism