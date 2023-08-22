Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 22 expressed optimism regarding the ongoing discussions with the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), indicating that the negotiations are proceeding in a promising direction.

Dr. Sarma emphasized that these talks have taken a constructive course, fostering hopes for eventual resolution and peace in the region.

''The Chief Minister exuded optimism that the ongoing talks with the pro-talks faction of the ULFA are going on in the right direction and said one of the demands of the outfit for the protection of the identity of indigenous people has been fulfilled following the demarcation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the wake of the delimitation exercise,'' an official statement read.

On the possibility of bringing the ULFA (I) led by Paresh Baruah to the negotiation table, the Chief Minister hoped that a day will dawn sooner or later when they would pick up the olive branch extended by the government.

Sarma further said that the state government's 1 crore Amrit Brikshya Andolan (tree plantation movement) has received good response from the people and the government has decided to involve more and more people so that it can exceed the set target on a single day.

''The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners through video conferencing at the conference hall of Assam House here on Tuesday evening to ensure that more and more people get involved in the massive plantation drive,'' the statement added.

The statement further said that more than 46 lakh applications have been received in the app created for the purpose, adding, ''The Chief Minister said he desired that people plant more than two saplings to extend the green cover in the state''.

Besides this, Sarma also instructed the Deputy Commissioners to hold programmes in schools and institutions tomorrow the moment Chandrayaan 3 lands on the moon.

He asked them to make arrangements through the installation of giant screens and TV sets for displaying the historic moment and also conduct an essay competition following the successful moon mission.

''Sarma directed the Deputy Commissioners to create sub-districts following the delimitation by the Election Commission of India,'' the statement said.

Later briefing media persons, the Chief Minister said that on Friday the 100th Cabinet meeting will be held in Guwahati and after that, the government will come up with a report card about all the decisions taken and the actions taken by the government insofar as their implementation are concerned.

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