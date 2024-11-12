In a bid to curb the growing illegal activities of hill cutting, boulder and sand extraction, and unauthorized excavation in Kamrup district, the District Commissioner and District Magistrate, Deba Kumar Mishra, has issued an order to form seven specialized Task Forces. These teams are tasked with taking swift and decisive action to stop these environmental hazards across different revenue circles in the district.

The newly formed Task Forces will operate in the North Guwahati, Palashbari, Hajo, Boko, Kamalpur, Chaygaon, and Rangia Revenue Circles. These areas have been identified as hotspots for illegal activities such as earth cutting, boulder extraction, sand mining, and even illegal blasting, all of which are taking place without proper authorization from the District Administration.

The Task Forces are empowered to conduct surprise checks in these regions, targeting locations where such unlawful practices are rampant. If offenders are found, the teams will take immediate legal action as per the existing regulations to halt these activities. Additionally, the Task Forces will be required to submit detailed action reports to the District Commissioner through Monitoring Officers to ensure accountability and transparency in their operations.

Each Task Force will be headed by the respective Circle Officer, who will oversee the enforcement in their designated areas. The officers leading the Task Forces include Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita for North Guwahati, Manab Jyoti Das for Palashbari, Afreen Hussain for Hajo, Dibash Bordoloi for Boko, Bikramjit Bora for Kamalpur, Chiranjit Das for Chaygaon, and Debasish Borthakur for Rangia.

The Task Forces are further bolstered by a team comprising Range and Beat officers from the Forest Department, Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) and Enforcement Inspectors from the Transport Department, as well as Officer-in-Charges from local Police Stations and Police Outposts within the respective circles. Senior officers, including the Additional SP, District Transport Officer, Divisional Forest Officers, and Assistant Commissioners, will also monitor and support the Task Forces in their efforts.

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