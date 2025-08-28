Assam tea associations raise alarm over imports, auctions, and pesticide norms to tea board

A delegation representing the Assam Bought Leaf Tea Manufacturers Association (ABLTMA), Bharatiya Cha Parishad (BCP), and North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) met Tea Board India Deputy Chairperson Arunita Phukan Yadav to submit a memorandum highlighting key issues facing the Indian tea industry.

The delegation expressed concerns over tea imports from African countries, particularly Kenya, entering the Indian market without paying proper duty or through irregular channels, which they fear could threaten the domestic tea sector. According to Tea Board of Kenya data, exports to India rose by 45% in January-June this year compared to the same period last year. Imports in 2024-25 reportedly doubled to 50.14 million kgs from 25.21 million kgs in 2023-24, with the majority coming from Kenya (17 million kgs) and Nepal (15 million kgs). The delegation noted discrepancies between this data and figures from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S), raising further suspicions.

The associations also urged better tracking of re-exports, suggesting the implementation of a software system to monitor imports and re-exports. They recommended the formation of a task force to investigate imports holistically and propose measures to protect the Indian tea industry.



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Another major concern raised was the Tea Board’s regulation requiring 100% dust-grade tea to be routed through public auctions. The delegation argued that with five auction centres in North India—Kolkata, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Guwahati, and Jorhat—there is no true single point of sale. They claimed that mandatory auctioning has caused financial distress and that tea growers are capable of selling via auction or private channels, depending on market conditions. The associations requested the withdrawal of the Tea Board’s July 25 order on dust-grade tea routing.

The delegation also raised issues regarding compliance with pesticide norms, criticising a Tea Board letter to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) requiring six off-label pesticides to undergo compulsory testing. They urged withdrawal of the letter, stating they are willing to comply with statutory regulations but cautioning against over-regulation.

The delegation included ABLTMA Chairman Chand Kumar Gohain and Vice Chairman Chandijit Barush, NETA Chairman Ajay Dhandhania, its advisor Bidyanand Barkakoty, executive committee member Manab Agarwalla, and BCP executive committee member Sumit Agarwalla.