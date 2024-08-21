In a significant move to celebrate the bicentenary of Assam Tea and harness its tourism potential, the Assam government has launched an ambitious scheme to financially support select tea gardens.



Under this initiative, tea estates that meet specific criteria will receive financial assistance of up to Rs 2 crore each. This substantial investment is aimed at upgrading the infrastructure of these tea gardens, transforming them into prominent tourist destinations that attract visitors from around the globe.

Recently, 34 tea gardens were selected to benefit from this scheme, marking a significant step towards boosting tea tourism in the state. The initiative is designed to enhance the existing tourist facilities within these tea gardens, encouraging private tea companies to actively promote tea tourism. The development of modern amenities is a key focus, with the goal of drawing international tourists to experience the unique charm of Assam’s tea estates.

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The scheme also emphasizes fostering coordination among various tea industry stakeholders, including state tourist operators, to create a thriving tea tourism industry. Additionally, it aims to promote a range of tea tourism activities, such as tea leaf plucking, nature walks, trekking, and even golfing, offering visitors a diverse and engaging experience.

Furthermore, the scheme highlights the rich cultural and socio-economic heritage of Assam’s tea tribes, providing tourists with a deeper understanding of the region’s unique traditions and way of life.