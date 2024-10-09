Police resorted to a lathi charge on tea workers at Fatemabad Tea Estate in Baksa district, who were protesting against the garden authorities.

The workers were demanding a bonus due to them.

The incident resulted in one worker being seriously injured, while several others sustained injuries.

The protest stemmed from the refusal of the garden authorities and the Assam Tea Mazdoor Sangh Fatemabad Tea Garden Committee to provide a 20 per cent bonus, offering only an 8 per cent bonus instead.

This refusal led to the workers taking to the streets to demand their dues.

The workers expressed their anger and dissatisfaction over the police action, which they deemed excessive and unjustified.



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