A teacher from Bahona College, Jorhat has made a contribution to India’s Sun Mission that will be launched on September 2 at 11:50 am.

In a proud moment for Assam, Aishwarya Sharma, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, Bahona College has been appointed as Joint Investigator Scientist on a crucial aspect of the Aditya-L1 mission.

According to reports, she will be associated with studying the data collected and transmitted by SUIT, the telescope that is connected to Aditya-L1.

She has been working as the Principal Investigator of the Aditya Telescope since 2015.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the launch of its next big project, the Aditya-L1 Mission, India's first solar mission that could revolutionise the understanding of the Sun's dynamics and space weather.

ISRO has set the date for the launch of its first-ever solar mission on 2 September, Saturday. Aditya-L1 Mission will be launched today by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from Sriharikota.

According to ISRO, the Aditya-L1 mission is the first space-based observatory-class Indian solar mission to study the Sun.

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