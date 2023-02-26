In a horrific incident, a teacher in Assam was seen verbally abusing minor students of roughly 4-5 years old in a video that has now gone viral.



Although it has not yet been determined, sources suggest that the incident took place in Tezpur.



The teacher could be heard in the video yelling at the students saying, "Why did you get up from the seat? I was recording a video. I will slap you right on your face. I should break your heads”.



Additionally, a student could be heard saying, "Ma'am, I have finished my work." Then she started yelling at them once more, "Don't shout." If you have finished, please remain silent; I am making a video here".



The teacher was heard beating the student who got up from his seat earlier in the video.



Netizens reacted strongly after the video went viral, requesting an investigation and punishment for the teacher.



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