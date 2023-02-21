Assam Police on February 21 night seized a teak wood-laden truck worth Rs 3 lakh and apprehended the driver near Chagolia Forest in the Dhubri district of Assam.

After the arrest, the truck driver, identified as Jagtar Singh, a resident of village Sabhra in Tarn Taran, Punjab has been handed over to Chagolia Forest personnel.

''The truck was loaded with teak wood and was illegally trying to smuggle the fanta or beams towards Bihar as per detained truck driver without holding any challan or any relative documents,'' said Salam Sarkar, Chagolia Beat Officer while speaking over the matter.

Meanwhile, the seized truck bearing registration number PB-05AJ-9797 is under Chagolia Beat Officer's charge for further investigation.

A case in this regard has been registered and the accused has been forwarded to Dhubri district jail on February Tuesday, following all official procedures.

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