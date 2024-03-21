Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended his warm congratulations to Team Raghunath for clinching an impressive six awards at the prestigious Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) 2024. The CM expressed his delight stating that these accolades serve as a testament to the burgeoning prominence of Assamese storytelling in recent years.

"Congratulations to all the winners at #META2024!" exclaimed CM Sarma, acknowledging the broader spectrum of talent recognized at the event.

Raghunath, a production hailing from a small village in the northeast region of India, emerged victorious at the awards ceremony.

META, instituted by the Mahindra Group, has set a high standard for honoring excellence in theatre. With a vision to become a prominent platform for celebrating the diverse forms of theatre across India, META recognizes outstanding achievements in various facets of stagecraft, including playwriting, set design, costume design, lighting, direction, and performance.