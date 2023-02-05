Assam Police on February 5 apprehended a temporary bank staff for allegedly committing dacoity in an SBI bank inside Indian Air Force (IAF) camp in the state's Tezpur district.

As per reports, a total of Rs 23 lakh 50 thousand has been recovered from the staff, identified as Lakheswar Bora, who has confessed his crime.

Bora was working as a temporary staff at Tezpur IAF camp's SBI branch for the past 30 years.

In his confession, Bora said that his job was not regularised, hence he took this step and looted the bank.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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