All Assam Primary TET Teachers' Samaj on March 1 submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma protesting over the state government's decision to regularise only those TET teachers of schools who have secured in A+ in Gunotsav.

As per a decision of the state cabinet on January 23, the jobs of contractual and state pool teachers working in lower and upper primary schools with two times 'A+' grades twice in Gunotsav, 2022 and 2023 in a row will be regularized.

However, the teacher's organization in its memorandum also claimed that the contractual and state-level teachers of Dhubri district are suffering from extreme depression, in the name of the regularization of TET teachers.

Speaking during a press conference in Dhubri Bartajibi Sangha, the president of the organisation, Musharraf Hussain said that recently a decision made by the Assam government will not be accepted by any contractual TET passed teachers in Assam.

''A memorandum addressing the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary of the state sent through the Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri district on Wednesday to reconsider the government's decision,'' they added.

Hussain also said that in the name of regularization, teachers have been appointed to those posts which were vacant in the education department and the decision on the date of regularization is yet to be fixed as the date of joining has not been accepted by any teacher working in Dhubri district.

Later, they also said that Gunotsav is a system of an overall evaluation of a school and so the outcome of Gunotsav does not depend only on the performance of one or two contractual teachers.

''With the results of Gunotsav, every student, teacher (regular +contractual/statepool) staff, school management committee, parents, local people, the overall environment of the school, infrastructure are dependent on many factors,'' they added.

''Therefore, through the results of Gunotsav, only assess the performance of contractual/state pool teachers and regularize the jobs through it, it can never be an appropriate arrangement and this system is not acceptable for any reason of the teaching community,'' they said.

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