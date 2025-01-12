A TET-qualified teacher, Pankaj Sharma, from 1724 No. Barair Alga Barman Para L.P. School, has been arrested and placed in judicial custody over allegations of attempted assault on a fellow teacher.



The incident reportedly occurred at a rented property in South Salmara-Mankachar district, rented by the victim, Helen Rabha, a teacher at 1637 No. Uttar Pipulbari L.P. School. According to the complaint filed at Kharuabandha Police Station, Sharma allegedly entered the room under the pretense of borrowing a book and attempted to assault Rabha. During the altercation, he also damaged her mobile phone.



A case has been registered against Pankaj Sharma at Kharuabandha Police Station under Case No. 08/25, with charges framed under multiple sections, including 329(3), 296, 115(2), 109, 324(4), and 351(3) of the BNS Act.



Sharma, who hails from Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district and is the son of Gangaram Sharma, was apprehended after the complaint was filed. He was subsequently presented before judicial authorities. The investigation into the incident is currently underway.





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