Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang speaking at the Namprikdang Namsoong Festival said that Sikkim's sovereignty is non-negotiable and dismissed demands for a merger with Darjeeling. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister criticized the Gorkha Rashtriya Congress (GRC) for their controversial statements and alleged political opportunism.



Tamang took a firm stand against the GRC's call for the merger of Sikkim and Darjeeling. "This party always barks and shouts; it is in their blood," he said. "They are always looking for opportunities to stir trouble. A few days ago, they declared that if Sikkim does not take Darjeeling or merge with it, they will protest and launch an agitation. How is that even possible?"



Tamang stated Sikkim's unique historical and constitutional status, safeguarded under Article 371(F) of the Indian Constitution. "Sikkim has its own history and identity. We are protected by Article 371(F), which guarantees our rights as the 22nd state of India. No one can take that away," he said.



He also highlighted the state's unity and said, "Sikkim is a strong state. We stand by our vision of 'Sunala Sikkim, Samriddhi Sikkim' (Golden Sikkim, Prosperous Sikkim). The Union of India has always supported and respected us. There is nothing to worry about—no Sikkimese citizen should fear these baseless claims."



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