Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 30 said that there will be no changes in the state cabinet till the Lok Sabha elections next year.

''There will be no changes in cabinet till the Lok Sabha elections next year,'' he said while speaking to media on April 30.

He further said informed that the state government will organize a three-day programme for its two-year term where an MoU will be signed with various investors for Rs 10,000 crore.

''During the three-day event from May 9 to 11, agreements will be signed with various investors for an investment of Rs 10,000 crore in the state. Apart from this, Madhavdev Kalakshetra and Mukhyamantri Ayushman Yojana will be inaugurated in Bihupuria on May 10,'' he added.

He also said that on May 11, appointment letters will be distributed to 45-50 thousand youths in the state.

''On the second anniversary of the Assam government, it will hand over appointment letters to 1 lakh people on May 11,'' he added.

As per Sarma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present on the occasion.

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