In a sensational incident, a thief allegedly stabbed an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on January 17, when he was on his way to Sonapur’s Digaru to investigate a case against one Boikuntha Das, who was accused of stealing street lights.

Following the attack, the cop identified as Pranab Barman received serious stab wounds in his stomach.

Digaru’s village protection group’s secretary Upen Das had filed a complaint against Boikuntha Das for stealing street lights.

Based on the complaint, ASI Pranab Barman along with his team of policemen reached Digaru to arrest Boikuntha Das but was attacked with a knife and was seriously injured during the heat of the event.

The cop was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.



Meanwhile an investigation has been launched against the accused and further legal proceedings will be initiated as per law.

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