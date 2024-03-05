Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 5 while taking a dig at All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal in Bongaigaon said that those who like Ajmal may give birth to more than two kids.

The chief minister was speaking at a public gathering in Bongaigaon where he was launching Rs 150 crore worth of welfare works.

The chief minister has been vocal about the social malaise of child marriage in the state and has been taking a proactive stance against child marriage, intensifying efforts to combat this issue.

Assam has grappled with gender discrimination concerning the rights and education of the girl child, presenting numerous challenges, including the issue of child marriage.

Sarma made the statement while he was addressing the public gathering. He even urged the people to support girl education with the government announcing Rs 10,000 renumeration for female students passing Class 10 exams, Rs 12,500 for passing class 12 exams and Rs 15,000 for passing Graduation.

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