A total of elephants were killed due to electrocution in Assam's Kamrup district on August 4, said a forest official.

As per the official, the incident took place in Rani Bagan, when a herd of elephants entered the area past midnight in search of food and came in contact with the live wires.

"As the herd was passing through a betel nut farm, one of the elephants perhaps hit a tree which fell on an electricity pole, dislodging wires. The three elephants came in contact with the live wires and were electrocuted to death," PTI quoted the official as saying..

Speaking over the matter, they said they heard a loud noise at around 2.30 AM. However, in the morning, the locals spotted the carcasses and informed the forest officials.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made for post-mortem examinations of the carcasses, the official added.

"It probably a case of electrocution, But we are investigating it," he added.

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