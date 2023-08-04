Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the re-development of 32 railway stations across Assam on August 6 under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, said an official statement on August 4.

As per the statement, the foundation stones for the re-development of 508 stations across the country.



''A total of 91 stations of NFR have been identified under the Amrit Bharat station scheme. The foundation stone for the re-development of 56 stations will be laid on 06th August 2023. Out of 56 stations, there are 32 stations in Assam, 03 stations in Tripura, 16 stations in West Bengal, 03 stations in Bihar, and one station each in Nagaland and Meghalaya,'' the statement from NFR railway added.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been launched recently for the development of Railway stations over Indian Railways. So far 1309 Stations over Indian Railways have been identified under this scheme for re-development.

It further said that Rs 5100 crore has been allocated for the re-development of 91 stations under NFR of which 1960 crore will be utilized for the re-development of these 56 stations.

This scheme envisages the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach. It involves the preparation of Master Plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping, etc. keeping in view the necessity at each such station.

The scheme also envisages improvement of the building, integrating the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, ‘Roof Plazas as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centers at the station in the long term.

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