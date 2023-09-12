Three people from Manipur were apprehended in Guwahati on September 12 following the seizure of narcotics.

Source information was received that a Thar bearing Regn No AS 01 FM 7800 was carrying narcotics from Churachandpur in Manipur to lower Assam Districts.

Accordingly, the vehicle was intercepted at Saraighat on Kamrup's side and three Manipur-based peddlers were apprehended, subsequently, the three Assam-based peddlers who were supposed to receive the consignment were also apprehended from Sachika Hotel at Amingaon.

The accused have been identified as Khalilur Rahman from Kamrup, Inamul Ali from Darrang, Abdul Ali from Kamrup, Haopu Singson, Gogou Haokip, and Samingon Doungel from Manipur.



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The vehicle was searched and hidden compartments built in the Thar yielded 170 pkts/ soap cases of heroin weighing 2 kg 200 gms without cover.

The estimated market value of the seized drugs is approximately Rs 18 crore approximately.

It was a joint STF and Kamrup Police ops carried out under the supervision of Parthasarathi Mahanta, DIG STF and legal action will be initiated at Amingaon outpost.