In a shocking incident, a youth fell from the terrace of a rehab centre in Guwahati's Panjabari area on September 12. The youth instantly died after falling from the terrace.

The incident reportedly took place at Willing Way Wellness Society, a rehabilitation centre situated in the city's Panjabari area.

The deceased has been identified as Bhaskar Muchahary.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.



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