Assam: Youth falls to death from the terrace of rehab centre in Guwahati
In a shocking incident, a youth fell from the terrace of a rehab centre in Guwahati's Panjabari area on September 12. The youth instantly died after falling from the terrace.
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In a shocking incident, a youth fell from the terrace of a rehab centre in Guwahati's Panjabari area on September 12. The youth instantly died after falling from the terrace.
The incident reportedly took place at Willing Way Wellness Society, a rehabilitation centre situated in the city's Panjabari area.
The deceased has been identified as Bhaskar Muchahary.
It is a developing story. More details awaited.
Also read : Assam: Agriculture officer held on charges of bribery in Darrang
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