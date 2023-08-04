Assam Police on August 4 apprehended three persons for allegedly attacking APDCL employees at Dumardaha Pt-IV under Gauripur Police Station in Dhubri, said Assam DGP GP Singh.

''Reference assault on APDCL officials at Balajan under Gauripur Police station - @Dhubri_Police has been instructed to take lawful action. Three accused persons have already been arrested. Rest would be arrested soon. No one would be spared who assaults a government officer on duty,'' Singh tweeted.

Reference assault on APDCL officials at Balajan under Gauripur Police station - @Dhubri_Police has been instructed to take lawful action. Three accused persons have already been arrested. Rest would be arrested soon. No one would be spared who assaults a government officer on… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 4, 2023

The APDCL employees were attacked during an anti-theft campaign, and a group of criminals who were engaged in power theft violently beat up the sub-divisional engineer of APDCL's Gauripur Sub-Division and two outsourced linemen.

The miscreants also stole SDE's mobile phone and also attacked them.

It is to be mentioned here that power theft in that area was being combatted by the SDE and staff through anti-theft efforts.

In a raid against the unlawful use of electric motors, SDO Manzoorul Haque and sub-ordinates Mofidul and Rafiqul went to the Dumardaha Pt-IV area and found five electric motors used by the miscreants.

The miscreants identified as Ashraf Ali, Majidur Sheikh, Afizur Rahman, Hafizur, Nulu, and others attacked the SDO and his employees in the area from behind as the operation went on.

The attacker critically injured SDO Manzoorul Haque of the APDCL office in Gauripur along with two employees.

Due to their severe injuries, all three were admitted to the Gauripur Community Health Centre but were ultimately sent to the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

As a result, a FIR has been filed at the Gauripur Police Station in relation to the incident, and a police team arrives to continue their investigation.

Also read: Assam: On-duty Assam Power Distribution Company Limited employees attacked in Dhubri district, critically injured