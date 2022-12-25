Assam Police on December 25 apprehended three persons for allegedly smuggling drugs to Kerala worth lakhs of rupees in Nagaon's Hoybargaon.

The arrested persons were identified as Ismail Hussain, Latifur Sarkar and Asadul Islam and were arrested after the officer-in-charge of Hoyborgaon police station, Abhajyoti Rabha led the drive against them.

Ismail is a resident of Bhakat Gaon of Nagaon, Latifur and Asadul are residents of Juria.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the case.

Earlier, Golaghat Police December 24 night seized a huge consignment of contraband substances during a raid after receiving inputs. The seizure was made after a police team led by Golaghat headquarters DSP Madhurya Prasad Baruah conducted a raid and intercepted a luxury vehicle containing drugs.

The gang tried to smuggle the banned heroin from Dimapur in Nagaland to some place in upper Assam through the Tata Safari vehicle number AS01 AV 6600.

A total of 40 drug-laden shop boxes were seized by the police while hiding inside the secret chamber of the vehicle.

Police also arrested three youths involved in drug trafficking are identified as Sahidur Rahman, Arifur Rahman, and Saddam Hussain.

National President of BJP Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya on December 21 called upon every youngster of the Northeast region to join hands with the government to fight the battle of drug menace in the region.

Surya who was on a two-day visit in Tripura said, “I came here for a two-day event to attend Yuva Morcha in Tripura. As the election is coming we will hold a series of discussions on elections as well on the organizational matter”.

On the drug menace in the Northeast region, Surya who is also an MP for Lok Sabha expressed his concern and said, “The issue of drugs is a serious issue because it concerns not only the security of the country but it also directly affects the youth of the nation who are 60 per cent of the country’s population. The Northeast because of its geographical sensitivity and its placement between very important strategic zones is also prone to narco wars that other countries are trying to send inside of India but the government under the leadership Prime Minister and Home Minister has been combating this”.

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