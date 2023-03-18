Three people, including a woman, were taken into custody by the Guwahati Police on charges of honey trapping a temple priest and blackmailing him with obscene WhatsApp videos.

The incident was reported in the city's Fatasil Ambari area.

Pramod Tiwari, Rajni Kothari, and Bhavojit Sen were the arrested individuals. Rajni first convinced the victim priest, Bhagirathi Shastri, to become friends with her on WhatsApp and began making video calls with him. After recording everything that happened, the woman began to extort money from the priest through blackmail.

The honey catching pack likewise undermined the cleric that on the off chance that he doesn't settle up, his photographs and recordings would circulate around the web via virtual entertainment stages.

The priest went to the city's Fatasil Police Station to file an FIR out of concern for his public image.

The following day, on Friday, Pramod Tiwari and Rajni Kothari, both of whom were from the neighborhood of Fancy Bazar, were brought before the court.

Friday saw the detention of Bhavojit Sen, the third accomplice.

In the mean time, the court has sent each of the three respondents in police authority for five days.



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