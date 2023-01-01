At least three youths lost their lives in a road accident in Assam's Silchar on December 31st night.

As per reports, the accident took place on Kalain road when they lost control of their bike and hit a tree.

Following the accident, the youths died on the spot and were identified as Akshay Kumar Biswas, Swapan Das, and Kishan Gurung.

It is worth mentioning that every year such cases of an accident are reported on New Year's eve. However, in the last two years, the incidents are decline following the strict restrictions imposed by police.

Besides Assam, such cases of an accident on New Year's eve were also reported from other states where people lost their lives.

In Chhattisgarh's Raipur, a constable and another person were killed when their motorbikes hit a truck in the state's capital on New Year's eve.

As per reports, the accident took place at Nimora under Rakhi police station and the victim Constable was identified as Sandeep Tirkey (32).

Trikey was heading for duty on December 31st night when his motorcycle rammed into a stationary truck on a road.

At the same time, Dinesh Raksel (30), who was riding another bike, lost control of his vehicle following which it also hit a truck which resulted in his death on the spot.

The Constable was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

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