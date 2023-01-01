People across the country visited temples on the first day of the year to seek God's blessings.

Devotees from across Assam flocked to temples early on January 1 morning to seek blessings for good health and fortune.

Guwahatians flocked to the Ganesh temple early on January 1 to seek blessings.

Early this morning, devotees gathered at Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple to witness the religious aarti. Siddhivinayak Temple, located in the Prabhadevi area, holds a special place in the hearts of Mumbai residents.

People flocked to the temple to begin the year 2023 with Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Meanwhile, devotees flocked to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on the first day of the New Year to witness morning aarti.

Lord Shiva's 'Bhasma aarti' was performed in the early morning hours at the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

It is worth noting that Bhasma Aarti is thought to be the most special of the 12 because it is the only 'Jyotirling' where the Bhasma is applied to the 'Shivling'.

On the other hand, on the first day of the New Year, 'Ganga aarti' was performed in the early hours of today at Varanasi's Assi Ghat. People flocked to the ghat to witness the Ganga aarti.

Lakhs of Sri Radha-Krishna devotees also flocked to temples in Mathura, Vrindavan, and Goverdhan to seek divine blessings for the year 2023.



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