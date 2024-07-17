Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Assam's Cachar district late on July 16.

The incident took place in the Bhuban Hills on the Assam-Mizoram border. Reports indicate that three militants were shot dead during the exchange of fire.

Earlier in the day, three militants were arrested with weapons in Dhalai Ganga Nagar, Cachar. A team led by Superintendent of Police Nomal Mahatta, along with the arrested militants, moved to the Bhuban Hills.

Taking to his X handle, Assam CM confirmed the development and wrote, "In an early morning operation,

@cacharpolice killed 3 Hmar militants from Assam and neighbouring Manipur. Police also recovered 2 AK rifles, 1 other rifle, and 1 pistol. "



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During the operation, other militants hiding in the hills opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate.

The exchange of fire lasted for about an hour, resulting in the deaths of the three militants. Two of them were from Cachar and one was from Manipur.

Three policemen sustained injuries in the incident, and the Cachar police vehicle was damaged.

The police statement states that today, July 16 at about 4.30 PM based on a credible input regarding the movement of suspected militants at Krishnapur road under Kachudharam Police Station, a police team rushed to the location.

Accordingly, three persons namely Lallungawi Hmar (21 yrs) S/O Lalremsang Hmar R/O K.Bethel Bhubankhal Dilkush grant P.O. Fulertrol P.S. Lakhipur, Assam; Lalbikung Hmar (33 yrs) S/O Lal Thavel Hmar R/O K.Bethel Bhubankhal Dilkush grant P.O. Fulertrol P.2S. Lakhipur, Assam; Joshua (35 yrs) S/O Tianghmingthang, Senvonl lailak, Tipaimukh, Sub division Churachandpur, Tipaimukh (p), Manipur loaded with sophisticated arms and ammunitions were apprehended near Ganganagar part-VI while on way towards Bhuban Hills in an autorickshaw.

During the search one AK 47 rifle, one single barrel rifle and one pistol were recovered along with live ammunition which were duly seized.

During their thorough interrogation, they revealed that their counterparts are still taking shelter at around Bhuban Hills with huge cache of arms to carry out some subversive activities in the Assam Manipur border areas.

Subsequently, a special operation was launched led by ASP HQ along with Police Station staff and AG commandos in the general areas of Bhuban Hills side for the apprehension of the suspected militants being led by the apprehended culprits.

Later, when the police team approached the difficult hilly terrain in the said hills police team encountered a sudden firing attack by the suspected militants taking shelter in back side of the steep hills. Police team immediately took their positions and retaliated. There was heavy exchange of fire from both the sides.

The apprehended militants wearing bulletproof jackets and helmets sustained grievous injuries in their persons and immediately shifted to Sonai PHC, Sonai for treatment. Later on, they were referred to the SMCH, Silchar wherein the attending doctor declared death.

On the other hand, about 6/7 suspected militants hiding in the difficult hilly terrain managed to flee away from the spot towards the dense forest taking the cover of darkness and uneven terrain.

Further, the place of occurrence of the firing incident was thoroughly searched and recovered one more AK assault rifle along with live ammunition and a number of empty cases which were duly seized as per procedure.

The entire area has been cordoned by the security personnel and search operation is being carried out in search of fleeing militants.

Three police personnel also got severely injured during the exchange of fire and admitted in the SMCH, Silchar. Further investigation into has been on. Situation is under sharp watch.