Three police personnel from Panigaon Police Station in Assam’s Lakhimpur district have been arrested on charges of accepting a bribe, sources confirmed. The arrested individuals include Constable Hiranya Kumar Patgiri and Home Guards Dilip Kalita and Dipak Mili.



According to reports, the trio allegedly extorted Rs 21,000 from an individual named Rajkumar Doley, whom they had accused of being involved in cattle smuggling.



In light of these revelations, the then Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panigaon Police Station, Satyajit Borah, has been suspended. Additionally, Sub-Inspector Khiroda Saikia has also faced suspension due to their alleged connection to the case.





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