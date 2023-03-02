Assam Police on March 2 apprehended three staff members of a toll gate for allegedly beating passengers in the state's Rahat town over a minor scuffle.

The arrested youths have been identified as Shankar Kumar, Vipul Bordoloi, and Jayanta Gogoi.

The development comes after the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh took cognizance of the incident and directed Nagaon police to take lawful action against the culprits.

Acting on the direction of Assam DGP, the Nagaon police on March nabbed the three alleged accused.

The incident took place on February 28, where at least three persons were injured after they were beaten by the staff members of a toll gate over a minor scuffle between them.

As per sources, the three persons were crossing the Raha Toll Gate, when they were stopped by the staff members of the toll gate asking them for the toll gate fee.

The three persons then asked for the receipt of their payment, following which an argument broke out between them following which the three persons thrashed staffs of the toll gate.

The three injured persons identified as Maulana Farooq Ahmed, Mustafa Ahmed, and Raihan Ahmed, all hailing from Hojai, were taken to the Nagaon Civil hospital for treatment.

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