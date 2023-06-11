A total of three suspected jihadis were arrested in Assam’s Goalpara district on June 10 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Goalpara police.

The arrested jihadis have been identified as Abdus Suwahan, a resident of Govindpur, Jalauddin, resident of Matia and Abdus Suwahan, a resident of Tinkonia.

According to sources, the three suspected jihadis were arrested by the NIA, days after being granted bail.

In yet another incident, just a few days after being released on bail from judicial custody, the NIA captured a suspected Jihadi from his home in the Bongaigaon district on June 10. Hafizur Rahman has been identified as the suspected Jihadist. He was taken into custody from his home in the Kabaitari area by the NIA with the assistance of the Jogighopa Police.

Also read : Assam: Suspected jihadi leader detained by NIA days after getting bail