Three youths from the same village tragically died in a car accident at Kaliabor in the Nagaon district of Assam on Thursday night, January 11.

Three individuals, Arjun Toti, Amrit Biswas, and Rahul Biswas, were driving towards Missmari when their Mahindra Varito, registered under the licence plate 'AS-12J-6909,' went out of control and landed in a ditch next to the four-lane highway.



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The severe fog that prevented the motorist from seeing well is thought to be the cause of the collision. Sadly, all three of them passed away right away.

This regrettable incident happened very soon after the Dergaon disaster earlier this month, in which a truck carrying coal collided with a bus carrying 45 picnickers, resulting in at least 12 fatalities.

These tragedies highlight how urgently fog and visibility conditions need to be assessed to improve road safety.