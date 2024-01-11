Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 11 said that Manipur police recruits will train in Assam's Dergaon Police Training Centre due to the prevailing tense situation in Manipur.

Recalling the recent meet with his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the meet was not political but an official request on the part of the Manipur CM citing prevailing situation in the state.

CM Sarma while addressing a press conference in Guwahati said, "...Because the situation is not good in Manipur. Hence the Manipur CM requested whether the new police recruits could train in Assam. It is was not a political meet, but an official request".

During the press conference, Assam CM also announced a slew of schemes that will be launched by the government in the coming days.

Among the schemes, the state government will be soon starting 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita' for women self-help groups in rural areas in the state. Under this scheme, in the first year, the government will give an initial amount of Rs 10,000. In the 2nd year, the state government will give Rs 12,500 and the bank will give a loan amount of Rs 12,500 to the beneficiaries. The bank loan will have to be repaid by the beneficiary.

The chief minister laid down certain criteria for the beneficiaries in order to get the benefits of the scheme. Under this scheme, women in general and OBC categories should not have more than 3 children. The women beneficiaries from Moran, Matak, Tea community and SC/ST should have a maximum of only 4 children in order to get the scheme's benefit.

Also read : Assam Government to start 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita' scheme for women self-help groups, outlines criteria