The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced the strict enforcement of the Clinical Establishments Act, 2010, to ensure compliance and transparency in the functioning of healthcare institutions across the state.

The act, adopted in Assam in 2015 and supplemented by rules in 2016, mandates the registration of all healthcare establishments, irrespective of their size.

Despite this, several institutions, particularly in Kamrup Metropolitan district, have been found flouting these regulations.

In a statement to the media, the Joint Director of Health Services, Kamrup Metropolitan District, emphasized that no healthcare institution will be allowed to operate without proper registration. He warned that stringent legal action will be initiated against unregistered facilities and those operating without adequate documentation or infrastructure.



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The crackdown extends to the misuse of government doctors and employees. The statement highlighted that establishments employing government doctors during their official duty hours or those receiving non-practising allowances from the state government would face strict penalties. The administration also plans to take disciplinary action against doctors violating these directives.

The decision was formalized during a meeting chaired by the District Commissioner on November 5. Block PHC In-Charges have been directed to identify unregistered institutions and report those operating without proper infrastructure.

The public has been urged to report any violations to the office of the Joint Director of Health Services. This collaborative effort aims to streamline healthcare services, ensuring accountability and adherence to government standards.

The enforcement of the Clinical Establishments Act is expected to improve the quality of healthcare in Assam, protecting the interests of patients and fostering trust in the healthcare system.