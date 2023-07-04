Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, on July 4, said that the appropriate time has come to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

He said this while addressing the 25th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati.

''As envisaged by the founder fathers of the constitution, now the time has come to implement UCC,'' PTI quoted him as saying.

Dhankar is on a day-long visit to Assam and where he attended the 25th convocation of IIT Guwahati today.

The Vice President's wife is also accompanying him on his visit to Assam and upon his arrival at the airport, he was received by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Dhankar will also visit the Kamakhya temple to offer prayers and will interact with the students of IIT in the capital, Guwahati.

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