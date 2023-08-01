The Tinsukia district administration has directed all chemist shops selling Scheduled H, H1 and X drugs to install CCTV cameras at their retail outlets.

Further, the district administration also asked the shop owners to submit the recorded footage as and when desired by the competent authority.

This comes after a number of retail chemist shops were found selling Scheduled H, H1 and X drugs without proper medical prescription from medical practitioners.



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It is to be mentioned here consumption and use of such drugs without proper medical advice may lead to severe health issues and may also lead to addiction towards such drugs.

Further, under Section 133 of CrPC, the district administration has also prohibited the consumption and sale of Tobacco, Gutka, betel nuts, cigarettes and other similar products within the 100-meter radius of the schools/colleges of Tinsukia district.