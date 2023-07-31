The local people in the Chirang district in Assam have come up together to build an anti-erosion dam on the banks of the Nangal Bhanga river with their own hard-earned money without waiting for government aid.

It is noteworthy that in the last few months, due to the floods of the area, the roads of the area have been destroyed and educational institutions, and markets among others have been submerged in the grip of heavy erosion.

In order to save educational institutions, markets, roads and ghats of the far-backwards area from the clutches of the heavy erosion of the Nangal Bhanga river, the villagers are trying to jot their money off its joints and build a bamboo dam on the chest of the river.



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Despite repeated requests from the local people, the government has allegedly not been able to pay attention to the people near the Nangal Bhanga River to date.

Because of this, after every flood, the general public of the area has to lose their homes due to the heavy erosion of the river.

The people of the area have also alleged that the government has been using the people of the area as a vote bank by promising development only to get votes during the elections.